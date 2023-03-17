St Patrick's Day: Downpatrick centre goes global for new exhibit
- Published
The Saint Patrick Centre in Downpatrick, County Down, has reopened after a £200,000 renovation.
The centre, dedicated to Ireland's patron saint, first opened in 2001 and is located beside Down Cathedral, where it is believed he was buried.
A new internationally focused exhibition highlights St Patrick's Day as the world's largest annual festival.
Funding for the redevelopment was provided by Tourism Northern Ireland.
Centre director Dr Tim Campbell said they were "inundated with offers" from the Irish diaspora, with costumes contributed from across the globe.
"St Patrick's Day is the biggest cultural festival in the world and so we created a whole new section showcasing how this day is celebrated in other countries."
On display are handmade Maori Irish-dancing costumes from the Auckland Parade in New Zealand, uniforms worn by the Lexington Minutemen at the Boston Parade and an insignia and sash from the president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in the United States.
Dr Campbell said the new galleries would offer "an inspiring journey across oceans, centuries and cultures".
Transformed by the designers behind Titanic Belfast, the exhibition includes new panels, lighting, storyboards and an immersive projection table in the shape of Ireland.
It also includes a 180-degree cinema which showcases a video voiced by the actor Ciáran Hinds.
"Technology has really moved on since we did the original experience," said Dr Campbell.
Among those celebrating the reopening on Monday was Eurovision winner Dana, with her latest track Light The Fire.
It tells the story of how St Patrick lit the paschal flame at the Hill of Slane in 433AD.
"We really need a new hymn to St Patrick for today because the message of St Patrick is not belonging to a past generation and it's not just for Ireland," she said.
"It's a message for today and for the whole world," she said.
The singer was joined on stage by drummers and pipers from Down High School and St Patrick's Grammar School.
Having faced financial difficulties in the past, the heritage centre was awarded most innovative tourist business in 2022 by Tourism Northern Ireland.
"We are so grateful for this support which is a recognition of the importance of the centre both at home and abroad," said Dr Campbell.
"There is so much more to St Patrick than people realise.
"He embodies many modern themes including slavery because he was trafficked himself; women's rights, redemption, forgiveness of his captors and a deep spiritual faith in God.
"St Patrick still has the capacity to bring people together - what better cross-community role model in Northern Ireland than someone from Britain who became patron saint of Ireland?"