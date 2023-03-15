What will the Budget mean for Northern Ireland?
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will unveil his first official Budget on Wednesday.
He will outline the UK government's plans for raising or lowering taxes and its decisions on spending on health, schools, police and other public services.
But what it is likely to mean for Northern Ireland?
Stormont's finances
Northern Ireland's public finances are in a difficult place.
Stormont executive departments are facing cuts of at least £500m in the new financial year.
Inflation will further magnify the impacts of those cuts.
Part of the reason for the falling budget was the need to bring forward about £330m to this financial year to deal with an overspend.
The only thing which will realistically cushion the impact of any cuts is additional money from the UK Treasury.
If the chancellor announces an increase in spending on services in England that will automatically increase funding in Northern Ireland.
That is due to the operation of the Barnett formula, which is used is used to decide how much money the UK's devolved administrations receive.
Additional funding is referred to as "Barnett consequentials" and it is those that matter to the officials in charge of Stormont's budget.
They will have worked out the size of the consequential by the end of today.
But this is not expected to be a Budget which will lavish new money on public services so that extra cash will probably be modest.
One other thing to bear in mind is that an increase in defence spending will not create a Barnett consequential as that is classified as UK-wide expenditure.
Economic inactivity
A major focus of Mr Hunt's Budget is expected to be on what's known as "economic inactivity".
Someone is described as economically inactive if they are of working age but are not in a job or looking for one.
That includes people who are retired, in full-time education, sick or disabled and those with caring responsibilities.
Inactivity has increased in the UK since the Covid-19 pandemic but it is a chronic problem in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland has the highest rate of inactivity of any UK region, a situation which has persisted for many years.
In 2015 the Northern Ireland Executive agreed a strategy for tackling economic inactivity but it received little funding and has had little impact.
We already know that some of the measures being proposed by Mr Hunt include changes to pensions to discourage early retirement by high earners.
The broad thrust of Mr Hunt's policy is being approached cautiously by welfare advisors.
Kevin Higgins from Advice NI said that if somebody was trying to get into work "services and support should be wrapped around them".
He added: "A draconian approach aimed at cutting benefits to try to force people into work will not work."
It is also ironic that just as economic inactivity becomes an area of UK-wide focus, many organisations in Northern Ireland which help disabled and other disadvantaged people get into the workforce are facing a funding crisis.
Energy support
Most Northern Ireland households got their £600 energy support payment in January and February.
Northern Ireland was the only part of the UK which had the support paid in that way.
It is highly unlikely that there will be a repeat of that sort of universal cash support.
Instead it is expected that the chancellor will keep the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) at its current level for another three months.
The EPG reduces the amount that customers can be charged per unit of gas or electricity.
Currently the unit price discount in Northern Ireland is up to 13.6p/kWh for electricity and 3.9p/kWh for gas.
However what people actually pay depends on their energy supplier.
