Sarah Ling appointed as temporary chief electoral officer
- Published
A new temporary chief electoral officer for Northern Ireland has been appointed.
Sarah Ling has been appointed by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and will take up the position for three months from 3 April.
She will be in charge of overseeing the council elections that are scheduled for 18 May.
Ms Ling replaces Virginia McVea, who is leaving to become head of the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
The Northern Ireland Office said Ms Ling has been performing duties as deputy to the chief electoral officer for Northern Ireland.
She was the deputy returning officer for Belfast constituencies at the Stormont assembly election in May last year.
She is also a former head of registration reform and canvass reform in the Cabinet Office.
Ms McVea became chief electoral officer in 2017.
It is understood that she was due to take up her new role some time ago but agreed to stay in post until a process to find her replacement was completed.
The Northern Ireland Office said Ms Ling will carry out the job for three months until a permanent successor can be appointed to the role.