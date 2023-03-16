Joe Biden: PSNI asks for UK officers to help cover US president's visit
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is to ask for 330 officers from other UK forces to help with security during the visit of US President Joe Biden next month.
It will be the first time it has sought significant outside support since the G8 summit in Enniskillen in 2013.
The PSNI said the officers will provide "additional search capabilities" and other specialist functions.
Mr Biden's visit will mark 25 years since the Good Friday peace agreement.
No date has yet been made public.
The request for extra officers has been made through the National Police Chiefs' Council under long-standing mutual aid arrangements.
PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said "mutual aid officers are a vital part of the vast policing and security operation for these events".
"They will be provided with the necessary equipment and familiarisation training," he added.
"They are coming to Northern Ireland to assist with the security operation and not every day policing of Northern Ireland."
The request had been anticipated.
Speaking during a visit to Washington DC, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the PSNI would be stretched during the US president's visit.
"If you think of the busy period across our summer months we don't normally ask for help from other parts of the UK," he said.
The chief constable said that despite the pressure, the PSNI was a "strong and resilient organisation" that was proud to play its part in commemorating the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
"We've shown time and time again that we can step up to the challenge, even in tough times," he said.
Former US President Bill Clinton will also visit Northern Ireland next month.
Mr Byrne is in Washington for events to mark St Patrick's Day and said he had told investors that Northern Ireland was the safest part of the UK.
The date of Mr Biden's visit has not been confirmed, but there is speculation he could attend a conference at Queen's University Belfast, which runs from 17 to 19 April.
Mr Clinton and his wife, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have both confirmed they will be attending.
Other high-profile figures are also believed to have received invites.
In January the PSNI announced it would reduce staff by 6% over the coming months.
The force, which is not recruiting in 2022-23, said the cut would leave it with 6,700 officers, making it the smallest it has ever been.