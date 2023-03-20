Muckamore families to give statements to inquiry, says chair
Several relatives who had objected to making formal statements to a law firm appointed by the Muckamore Inquiry now intend to do so, says its chairman.
Tom Kark KC said he was "pleased" that lawyers representing two groups had written to the inquiry to confirm they intend to make statements.
He previously refused families' requests to use their own lawyers, saying the process must be independent.
The inquiry is examining allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
It is run by the Belfast Health Trust and provides facilities for adults with special needs.
'Engage now'
Mr Kark said that solicitors representing the Action for Muckamore (AFM) campaign group and the Society of Parents and Friends of Muckamore (SPFoM) had written to the inquiry.
He urged members of both groups to give statements to Cleaver Fulton Rankin (CFR), the Belfast commercial law firm appointed by the inquiry to record statements, as soon as possible.
"If that evidence is to be heard before the summer break it is essential that they engage now and I am concerned that we still haven't any of those statements in our hands," he said.
"The window of time which we can allow for the statement taking process from patients and their relatives can't remain open forever and we have already made significant alterations in the inquiry's timetable.
"So I can only reiterate once again that the time for them to engage with us has come, it is now."
The inquiry, which last heard evidence in December, resumed on Monday and is hearing evidence which the chairman says "will assist the panel to understand a number of relevant areas of law, procedure and policy".
The inquiry plans to revert to hearing patient evidence in May.
'The fullest picture'
Mr Kark also said the inquiry intends to hear evidence from members of staff at the hospital after the final part of the patient experience.
He added that while he had the power to compel witnesses to give evidence, it would be better for people "to come forward voluntarily with all the assistance the inquiry can offer".
"It is crucial to the inquiry to hear from the staff of the hospital so that we get the fullest picture of life at Muckamore Abbey Hospital and we intend to start the process of gathering that evidence very soon and hearing that evidence in September.
"Over the past few weeks, we have run a media campaign to encourage staff to come forward to the inquiry."
Mr Kark said he wanted to remind all potential witnesses that he "will consider carefully any application to remain anonymous and there are several measures we can take to protect a witness's identity if that is justified".
The chairman said the inquiry had appointed an independent firm of solicitors "to provide free and independent advice to members of staff who many not wish to use the services of the trust solicitors".
Over the past few years, several members of the hospital staff have been arrested and questioned about abuse allegations in what has become the largest police investigation into vulnerable persons' abuse that has ever taken place in Northern Ireland.
He played a key role in the 2010 inquiry into avoidable deaths at Stafford Hospital.