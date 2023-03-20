Thomas McKenna: 'Predatory' sex abuse by ex-GAA official lasted decades
- Published
A former Crossmaglen Rangers GAA club treasurer engaged in a "predatory campaign" of serious sexual abuse for over three decades, a court has heard.
Thomas McKenna, 62, is to be sentenced after previously pleading guilty to 162 offences against 23 male victims.
On Monday the judge at Belfast Crown Court was told that those victims were aged between 12 and 26.
A prosecution barrister said McKenna used control, manipulation and a treat and reward system on his victims.
McKenna had coerced them and intertwined himself into their lives and into the wider community in Crossmaglen village in south County Armagh.
His abuse took place at the club, in Crossmaglen Credit Union, in his postal van, in his home and on trips away.
McKenna's offending came to light after one victim reported covert filming of his abuser.
An investigation followed, with other victims coming forward.
A defence barrister said McKenna had recognised the harm and dreadful consequences of his behaviour.
The judge said she would take some time before passing sentence.
"There are a large number of people affected," she said.
"I want to find a way that every single one of them feels they have been properly taken account of."
Last year, when McKenna admitted almost 140 of the offences, the GAA apologised to his victims and their families.
The then GAA president, Larry McCarthy ,said he had "admiration" for the victims and the courage they had shown by telling the police about what they had suffered.