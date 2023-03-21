Brexit: 'Deal is done' SDLP leader tells DUP ahead of vote
- Published
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said that a deal is done on the Windsor Framework and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) should make a decision on leading.
The DUP will vote against the government's new Brexit plans in Parliament this week.
Its leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there were "outstanding issues".
But Downing Street has said there are no plans for substantial change to the deal.
MPs will be given a chance to vote on the so-called "Stormont Brake" aspect of the Windsor Framework on Wednesday.
The framework builds on the Northern Ireland Protocol, which led to disagreements between the UK and European Union (EU) over trade rules.
The "Stormont Brake" mechanism aims to give the Northern Ireland assembly a greater say on how EU laws apply to NI.
Mr Eastwood told BBC News NI the government would vote through the plans regardless of the DUP's stance.
"They can have their position on this if they want, but the deal is done, it is absolutely clear.
"They are going to find that out tomorrow when the British government vote this through anyway."
He said investors were keen to come to Northern Ireland to create jobs and called on the DUP to make a decision on leading.
"I have been in America for a week nearly, we have dual market access, access into the European market and the British market," added Mr Eastwood.
He said that although his party though the brake was "a bad idea" they would not oppose it.
"We'll either vote for it or abstain, we will make that decision today," he added.
The Windsor Framework was signed to alter the Northern Ireland Protocol - and aims to significantly reduce the number of checks on any goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
The "Stormont Brake" part of the deal will give the Northern Ireland assembly a greater say on how EU laws apply to NI.
Thirty assembly members, from two or more parties, can pause new EU legislation applying in NI.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was proof that the UK has "taken back control" in the agreement he struck with the EU last month.
His spokesperson said it was "the best deal for the people and businesses of Northern Ireland" and that the PM remained "confident it will be backed by the house" .
Sir Jeffrey said on Monday the DUP had "unanimously agreed" to vote against it because of "ongoing concerns".
He said he wanted to ensure "what the prime minister is claiming is translated into law".
'Stepping stone'
DUP MP Sammy Wilson told BBC News NI on Tuesday that even with the Windsor Framework, European Union laws would "still apply in Northern Ireland and the opportunities to change those laws are totally removed from elected representatives in Northern Ireland".
"Ultimately, whether or not those laws apply will depend upon the willingness of the UK government to stand up to the European Union and the willingness of the European Union to listen to the UK government when it comes to the views that are expressed."
Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said that while further reforms are necessary, he believed the Windsor Framework represented "an important stepping stone on rectifying many of the unwarranted challenges from the previous Northern Ireland Protocol".
"The simple fact is that without a functioning devolved government we cannot address either the opportunities or deal with the challenges of the Windsor Framework," he added.
The DUP has blocked the functioning of the power-sharing government at Stormont for more than a year in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The protocol led to new checks being carried out on goods at Northern Ireland ports in order to maintain an open land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which is in the EU.
A majority of members of the Northern Ireland Assembly elected in May 2022 were in favour of the protocol, in some form, remaining.
Sinn Féin, Alliance and the SDLP have said improvements are needed to ease its implementation.
Unionist politicians want it replaced with new arrangements.