John Caldwell: Man, 36, arrested over Omagh shooting claim
A man has been arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility for the shooting of senior policeman John Caldwell last month.
The 36-year-old was detained after a search in Londonderry as part of a PSNI investigation into the New IRA.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries after he was shot in front of his young son in Omagh on 22 February.
Police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible.
An admission of responsibility for the shooting was made in a typed statement taped to a wall beside shops in the Creggan estate in Derry.
Two men arrested previously over the alleged claim of responsibility have been released following questioning.