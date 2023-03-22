Limited progress with NI cancer strategy, say charities
There has been limited progress in delivering top-class outcomes for cancer patients in Northern Ireland, charities have said.
Their comments come a year after the publication of Northern Ireland's long-awaited cancer strategy.
Last March then Health Minister Robin Swann said improvement depended on increased, sustained funding.
The 2022 strategy took a decade to pull together with much input from clinicians, patients and charities.
Its aim is to deliver timely and equitable care to all patients across Northern Ireland.
Published when Stormont ministers were in office, it was widely recognised that its success depended on recurrent and sustainable funding.
However without a devolved government in Northern Ireland that has not happened and charities have said opportunities are being lost.
When the strategy was published, the charity Macmillan Cancer Support called for long-term investment, joined-up working and strong governance to ensure its delivery.
But none of these calls have being met, said Sarah Christie from the charity.
"One year on we should be thinking about the difference a year can make," she said.
"Instead without an assembly in place we're looking at yet another redundant strategy on the shelf.
"We need an assembly and we need investment. How many more ways can we say it?
"We need courage and strong leadership from elected representatives to get back to work to navigate the challenges in our health service."
Initial investment of £2.3 million has allowed the opening of two diagnostic centres at Whiteabbey Hospital in County Antrim and the South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon, County Tyrone.
But the charity Cancer Focus has said it is frustrated by the delay to other parts of the plan.
It has demanded an urgent commitment from all political leaders to guarantee the recurring funding necessary to deliver the strategy's recommendations.
Cancer Focus chief executive Richard Spratt said the strategy had huge potential for cancer prevention and for tackling health inequalities.
"Our concerns are reinforced by the frustrations expressed by local patients and their families," he said.
"Cancer Focus NI is keen to support the Department of Health's efforts to meet its cancer waiting times targets.
"However we've seen yet another year where the Department of Health is playing catch up to its own set targets.
"Each missed deadline represents the life of a real person experiencing further undue stress, losing out on the opportunity to have their cancer identified and treated in an optimal timeframe that could see their chances of survival improve.
"Cancer patients and their families deserve much better."