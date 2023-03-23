Strabane bomb: Three arrests over attempted murder of police
- Published
Three people have been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in County Tyrone.
The officers were on patrol in on 17 November Strabane when a bomb exploded at the side of their vehicle.
Neither officer was injured in the explosion, which happened near Mount Carmel Heights.
Police arrested two women - aged 25 and 27 - and a 51-year-old man in Strabane on Thursday.
A number of items were seized following the search of a property, police said.
At the time of the attack, the officers were carrying out inquiries into anti-social behaviour in the area.
The New IRA later told a Belfast newspaper that it carried out the attack.
One man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of the police officers.