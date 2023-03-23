Karol Kelly: Brothers jailed for murdering father-of-five
- Published
Two brothers have been jailed for more than 30 years for murdering a father-of-five in an attack in Londonderry.
Karol Kelly died in March 2018 after being stabbed several times.
Brothers Sean Anderson (24) and Gary Anderson (25), both of Grafton Street in Derry, were found guilty of murder by a jury last year.
On Thursday, a judge at Londonderry Crown Court sentenced Sean Anderson to a minimum of 17 years and Gary Anderson to a minimum of 15 years.
Mr Kelly died in Grafton Street in the early hours of 4 March 2018 after an altercation during which he was stabbed several times.
Judge Philip Babington told the court the attack on Mr Kelly attack involved "gratuitous violence".
Speaking outside court, Mr Kelly's brother Paul said "five innocent children were robbed overnight of their childhood and many precious memories with their daddy".
"Today is about justice," he said. "Today sees clearly what happened that night was wrong, brutal and heartless."
Mr Kelly added: "After five long emotionally draining years our family are ready to close down this horrible chapter in our lives - as a family, we have struggled with the public nature of [Karol's] death and now want to keep him in our hearts where he is safe, at peace and loved forever".
Earlier Judge Babington said Sean Anderson displayed a "minimal level of remorse".
He told the court Gary Anderson had "played a lesser role" and had shown remorse.
But, the judge added, he had still "played a part in this horrific crime".
PSNI Det Insp Michelle Griffin described Mr Kelly's murder as "really brutal and savage".
She said the Anderson brothers "savagely stabbed him to the chest and the abdomen and he very quickly died from his injuries".
Det Insp Griffin praised the local community for their response in the aftermath of the killing.
She said that it was only following the sentencing that the Kelly family would be able to "grieve properly".