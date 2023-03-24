Natalie McNally murder trial 'some months away', court hears
- Published
The trial of the man accused of murdering Natalie McNally is "some months away", a court has heard.
Stephen McCullagh, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, County Antrim denies stabbing Ms McNally at her home in Lurgan in December 2022.
The 32-year-old was 15-weeks pregnant with his child at the time of her death.
Earlier this month, McCullagh's application for bail at Belfast High Court was refused.
The case was briefly mentioned at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A prosecutor asked for a further four weeks, saying the prosecution file "will not be due for some time".
District judge Bernie Kelly asked for a date for when the file would be ready. The prosecutor said: "It will probably be some months away."
The judge said she intends to keep an eye on progress with the file.
The case is next due to be mentioned on 21 April when the prosecution is expected to give a date for when the file will be ready.
An earlier court hearing heard that police believe McCullagh faked a live stream of a computer game to provide an alibi on the night he is accused of killing Ms McNally.
He was arrested the day after she was killed but later released and ruled out as a suspect. He was rearrested on 31 January.