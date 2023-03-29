Newtownards and Bangor: Attacks on homes linked to drugs feud
- Published
There have been further attacks on properties in County Down in a dispute between rival factions of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
Detectives said there were petrol bomb attacks on a house in Bangor and a block of flats in Newtownards.
No one was injured in the latest attacks. The police say they are the latest attacks in a row between two drug gangs.
A series of attacks in recent days are believed to be linked.
There has been a large police presence in parts of north Down.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers were called at 21:20 BST on Tuesday to a petrol bomb attack on a house in Ballyferris Walk, Bangor.
Officers then received a report of damage being caused to a property in Glenbrook Road in Newtownards.
At least two men threw a brick through the front window and poured petrol onto the driveway, the PSNI said.
At 21:40 there was a petrol bomb attack at a block of flats in Wallace Place in Newtownards.
"These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs and police are following a number of lines of enquiry," said a police spokesperson.
On Monday, police said eight other houses had been attacked since last Wednesday, many of which were occupied.
Officers said those attacks were linked to an ongoing feud between "two rival drug gangs operating under the banner of the Ulster Defence Association in the North Down and Ards areas".
The UDA was formed during the Troubles but began to splinter into criminal gangs once the conflict ended.
What is the UDA?
The Ulster Defence Association, formed in 1971, had tens of thousands of members at its peak.
It killed hundreds of people during the Troubles in Northern Ireland and often claimed responsibility for sectarian murders using the cover name the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF).
The UDA remained a legal organisation until it was banned in August 1992.
Notorious attacks by the UFF included the shooting dead of five Catholics at a Belfast bookmakers in 1992 and the Greysteel massacre the following year.
The South East Antrim Ulster Defence Association is a standalone faction of the UDA and was once part of its inner council.
Security sources have previously said that with more than 2,000 members, it is one of Northern Ireland's largest paramilitary gangs.
According to a previous MI5-police intelligence assessment, the South East Antrim UDA"has access to arms and is heavily involved in drugs supply, community coercion, intimidation and other criminality.
Read more here.