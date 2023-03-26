Londonderry: Gun found during searches targeting the New IRA
- Published
A suspected firearm has been found during a search by police investigating the New IRA in Londonderry.
It was discovered in Kildrum Gardens on Sunday.
Police have carried out a number of searches in the area in relation to the dissident republican group since Friday.
Det Insp O'Flaherty said the weapon had been "exposed to the elements" and was in a poor condition. It has been taken away for further examination.
"We understand the impact operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to maximise safety and minimise any disruption with any planned activity," he continued.
"Our primary focus is keeping our community safe."