Northern Ireland terrorism threat level rises
The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland has been raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.
The move, based on an MI5 intelligence assessment, follows a rise in dissident republican activity, including a recent gun attack on a top police officer.
It reverses a downgrade in Northern Ireland's terror threat level last March - its first change for 12 years.
It was announced by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
MI5, the UK's Security Service, is believed to review the threat level every six months: The terrorism threat level remains substantial in the rest of the UK, meaning an attack is a strong possibility.
Threat levels are designed to give an indication of the likelihood of a terrorist attack and there are five rankings ranging from low to critical: Severe is one level below critical, meaning an attack is expected imminently.
Vigilance urged
In February Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot several times by two gunmen as he was putting footballs into his car boot having been coaching a youth training session in Omagh.
The 48-year-old father of one remains in a critical condition in hospital.
The attack was admitted by the main dissident group, the New IRA.
In a written statement to MPs, Mr Heaton-Harris said: "The public should remain vigilant, but not be alarmed, and continue to report any concerns they have to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)."
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: "We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorise our communities, and attack my officers and staff."
Three months prior to February's attack on the police officer, the New IRA set off a roadside bomb in Strabane, County Tyrone, as a police car drove past, but neither of the two officers inside was injured.
Both attacks showed that after a number of years on the back foot, the organisation remains dangerous.
Two smaller dissident groups, the Continuity IRA and Arm na Poblachta (ANP), are also active.
What are the threat levels?
There are five:
- CRITICAL means an attack is expected imminently
- SEVERE means an attack is highly likely
- SUBSTANTIAL means an attack is a strong possibility
- MODERATE means an attack is possible, but not likely
- LOW means an attack is unlikely
