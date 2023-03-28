Dáithí Mac Gabhann to be granted freedom of Belfast
A six-year-old boy who inspired changes to Northern Ireland's organ donation laws is set to be granted the freedom of Belfast, BBC News NI has learned.
The family of Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who needs a heart transplant, campaigned for the legislation to pass at Westminster last month.
It had been delayed due to the political stalemate at Stormont, but the government then stepped in.
Dáithí's Law, as it has become known, is due to come into effect on 1 June.
It will mean from that date, all adults in Northern Ireland will be considered potential organ donors unless they specifically opt out or are part of a group that is exempt.
BBC News NI understands that Dáithí, who is from Belfast, has been put forward for the accolade following a proposal supported by Belfast City Council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.
The decision is expected to be ratified when the full council holds its monthly meeting next Monday.
It is thought that the official ceremony could then take place in June, after the new changes to organ donation laws commence.
'He is my hero'
A council spokesperson confirmed the move, but said it was still "subject to ratification", and that further details would be announced in due course.
Health workers in Belfast who helped during the Covid pandemic received the award last year.
Before that, freedom of the city was granted to President Bill Clinton and Senator George Mitchell in 2018 for their efforts in the peace process.
Dáithí's father, Máirtín Mac Gabhann, said he was "immensely proud" of his son.
"I hope that if Dáithí receives this award that it will encourage more people to register their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and to share that decision with their families," he added.
"Dáithí has shown that even at such a young age, he can make a huge difference in the world and help save lives. He is my hero, and I love him with all my heart."
