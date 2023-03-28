Police officer's former partner tells Belfast court he raped her
- Published
The former partner of a police officer has told jurors she was sexually and physically assaulted by him while they were in a relationship.
The 55-year-old officer is standing trial for a total of nine offences, including rape and voyeurism.
His former partner told Belfast Crown Court the offences happened in family homes and at a wedding.
The officer, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victim, has denied all the charges.
His former partner claimed the offences took place between June 2000 to November 2017.
The court heard the officer and the woman had separated in August 2020 but both continued to live in the family home, sleeping in separate bedrooms.
Police were called to the family home by the defendant on 21 August 2020 after a row broke out and he phoned 999 saying he was going to be assaulted by the complainant.
When the police arrived at the house, the complainant made a counter allegation that she had been assaulted by the defendant previously and was then interviewed about the allegations she made.
The jury of nine men and three women heard a recording from the Police Service of Northern Ireland in which the woman made her allegations.
She alleged that in March 2007 she and the defendant had consensual sex but she experienced pain and asked him to stop, "but he didn't immediately stop".
Video recordings
The complainant also claimed she was raped by the defendant in September 2010 after attending a wedding.
She said she was pregnant and had to force the defendant off her after he "forced himself" on her despite her saying no.
The defendant is also accused of acts of voyeurism, including video recordings made on his mobile phone of the pair having consensual sex when they were in a relationship.
The complainant told the court she felt sick and disgusted when she found out about the video recordings, claiming she did not give him consent to video record her.
The woman was asked by the defence barrister why she stayed with her partner if all the allegations were true and why she waited until 2020 to make the allegations.
She said it was a "difficult situation" and that she always wanted to make a complaint but "I didn't feel brave enough."
The trial continues.