Sentry Hill and Clotworthy House ghost hunting permission withdrawn
A council has withdrawn permission for ghost hunting at two of its visitor attractions.
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council had received requests for paranormal activity searches at Carnmoney's Sentry Hill and Clotworthy House in Antrim.
The requests were made by County Antrim Paranormal Research Association (CAPRA).
They were approved earlier this month by members of the council's Community Planning Committee.
CAPRA had said its investigation would take place over the course of one evening and would involve the use of equipment which detects temperature and frequency anomalies.
It said it had investigated paranormal activity at other historic buildings, including the Grand Opera House in Belfast.
Private home
However, at a full meeting of the council on Monday evening, Alliance councillor Billy Webb proposed an amendment to the council decision - arguing that permission be refused.
"I think it is one thing to have a paranormal investigation in a public building, but it is quite another thing to have them in buildings that have previously been a private home which is the case with Sentry Hill and Clotworthy," he said.
"There may be relations to those who previously lived there still in our community. I think that should have been considered before granting permission.
"The council has been contacted with similar concerns. I propose an amendment that permission is refused."
His proposal was seconded by DUP councillor Matthew Magill.
Mr Webb had previously questioned the impact it would have in relation to usage of the buildings if "something is detected".
Clotworthy House, a council arts centre, is a former stable block and coach house in Antrim Castle Gardens.
It was built in 1843 by Viscount Massereene.
'White Lady'
Last year the Antrim Guardian told of strange sightings at the building.
In 1993, a security guard said he believed he had trapped an intruder at Clotworthy, only for the figure to "disappear into thin air" as he approached.
Antrim Castle Gardens has long been associated with the legend of a spectral "White Lady" said to stalk the grounds.
Sentry Hill, a Victorian farmhouse built in 1835, is associated with the McKinney family who first came from Scotland to Ireland in the 18th century.
A thatched cottage on the site was occupied by Andrew McKinney in the 1780s. The property remained in the family until 1996.
Paranormal groups have been given permission to carry out investigations at other locations in Northern Ireland.
In 2011, Mossley Mill attracted the attention of North Belfast Paranormal Research Group which approached Newtownabbey Borough Council for night-time access to the building and grounds.
The council granted permission to Ballyclare Paranormal Society to carry out a probe into any paranormal activity at Ballyclare Town Hall in 2017.