Foyle Hospice: Cash stolen during charity shop break-in
Burglars who targeted a charity shop run by Foyle Hospice in Londonderry need to "take a look at themselves," the city's MP has said.
Cash was taken during the break-in at the hospice shop in the Springtown industrial estate, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
It happened between 03:00 and 05:00 BST on Wednesday.
Social Democratic and Labour Party leader Colum Eastwood said the break-in was disgusting.
"The Foyle Hospice shop is such a valuable asset to our local community, staffed by kind-hearted people," he said.
Foyle Hospice chief executive Donal Henderson said the organisation was very disappointed the shop had been targeted.
"Our five shops are an important source of income to help ensure we continue to offer our services for free to patients and their families," he said.
"Thankfully no one was in the shop or injured during the incident but we now have to carry out repairs to make the premises safe and secure again".
Police said they were investigating and asked anyone with information to come forward.
The shop was previously burgled in 2012.