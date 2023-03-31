Autism: Calls for free swimming sessions for children
- Published
A motion calling for free swimming sessions for autistic children at leisure centres has been passed by Derry and Strabane District Council.
The motion was heard at a meeting of full council on Thursday.
Members heard some families could only bring their children to local swimming pools very early in the morning or need to travel in order for them to swim.
A report is now to look at the feasibility of facilitating weekly all-inclusive autism swim sessions.
Pamela Capriglione, who is the founder of Neuro Skillshop, told BBC Radio Foyle any child with additional needs should be able to swim in their home city and at a reasonable time.
"All children should be able to have access to the same facilities regardless of their needs," Ms Capriglione said.
She believes that greater training around autism should be rolled out to help decision-makers in any future proposals.
'Make it inclusive'
"Any training must be autistic-informed or autistic-led," she said.
"From that training, hopefully then the decision-makers will be able to know exactly what they need to do to make it inclusive.
"Inclusivity also means it is about looking at the environment and how the environment needs to change and adapt to support everyone."
In a statement, the council said it already provided a range of sessions for groups and individuals with additional needs.
It added there are measures in place across council-run swimming pools to limit numbers and reduce noise at swimming pools, but said the recommendations of the report will be considered in due course.