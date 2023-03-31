Windsor Framework: DUP panel submits report
A group that was set up by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to gauge opinion on the Windsor Framework has submitted its report.
The eight-member panel, which included former party leaders, was set up in March.
Party Leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said the panel had "participated fully and shared their perspectives."
The framework, which was adopted last week, is designed to make trade between NI and the rest of the UK easier.
However, the DUP voted against a key aspect of the deal.
Members of the DUP panel included Baroness Foster and Peter Robinson, MP Carla Lockhart, Lord Weir, Ross Reed, John McBurney and assembly members Brian Kingston and Deborah Erskine.
The panel's job was to collate information and feed it into government discussions.
Speaking on Friday, Sir Jeffrey said: "Having taken receipt of the report, I thank the panel for their dedicated efforts and will now take time to discuss the report with my Party Officer team".
