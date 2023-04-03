Belfast: Man charged after three teenagers assaulted
- Published
A 35-year-old man has been charged after three teenagers were attacked in Belfast city centre in what police have described as a sectarian hate crime.
The teenagers - all aged 18 - were assaulted on Castle Street at about 04:05 BST on Sunday.
They were taken to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.
The man has been charged with a number of offences including assault causing bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.
He will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
On Sunday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: "At this stage the incident is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime."