Belfast: Three teens attacked in 'sectarian hate crime''

Castle Street in BelfastGoogle
The attack on the teenagers happened on Castle Street

Three teenagers have been attacked in Belfast city centre in what police have described as a sectarian hate crime.

The three - all aged 18 - were assaulted on Castle Street at about 04:05 BST on Sunday.

They were taken to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of several offences, including assault causing bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "At this stage the incident is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime."

Detectives want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the assaults.

