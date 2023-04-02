Belfast: Three teens attacked in 'sectarian hate crime''
Three teenagers have been attacked in Belfast city centre in what police have described as a sectarian hate crime.
The three - all aged 18 - were assaulted on Castle Street at about 04:05 BST on Sunday.
They were taken to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of several offences, including assault causing bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "At this stage the incident is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime."
Detectives want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the assaults.