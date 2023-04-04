Castle Street: Second man charged after teenagers assaulted

Castle Street in BelfastGoogle
The attack on the teenagers happened in Castle Street in Belfast city centre

A second man has been charged after three teenagers were attacked in Belfast city centre in what police have described as a sectarian hate crime.

The teenagers - all aged 18 - were assaulted on Castle Street at about 04:05 BST on Sunday.

They were taken to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The 36-year-old has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old man, charged with a number of offences relating to the attack, appeared in court on Monday.

