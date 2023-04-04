A4 Belfast Road closed between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough
The A4 Belfast Road between Fivemiletown in County Tyrone and Brookeborough in County Fermanagh is closed in both directions following a serious one-vehicle crash.
The crash happened on Tuesday morning.
Police said the road will be closed for some time. Diversions are in place.
Enniskillen-bound traffic diverts in Fivemiletown via the Clabby Road. Belfast-bound traffic diverts at Maguiresbridge to Tempo, Clabby then Fivemiletown.
