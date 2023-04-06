NI licensing laws: Loyalty schemes illegal under new law
- Published
Alcohol sellers in Northern Ireland can no longer run loyalty schemes which award points or allow them to be redeemed for alcohol, under new laws.
It is the last part of a series of changes which came from legislation passed at Stormont in June 2021.
Changes such as extending the time pubs and clubs could stay open came into effect in October 2021.
More changes, such as more flexibility for local producers, cinemas and sports clubs came in 2022.
Thursday's changes are phase five of the Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Act (Northern Ireland) 2021 and will affect anywhere that sells alcohol, including shops and supermarkets.
Section 20 prohibits licence holders from "operating a membership scheme which provides rewards to its members when purchasing intoxicating liquor and allows the member to redeem the rewards to reduce the price of the intoxicating liquor or receive it free of charge".
Operating such a scheme carries a fine of up to £5,000.
The aim of licensing law is to try and "strike a balance between the controls which are necessary for the protection of public health and the preservation of public order, and on the other hand, individual freedom of choice and the opportunity for local businesses to meet customer's expectations," the Department for Communities said.
Una Burns, who manages Charlie's Bar in Enniskillen in County Fermanagh, said it was a disappointing move.
The pub has been in business since 1944 and was owned by Una's grandfather and father.
"Our loyalty card scheme was introduced to reward our customers for supporting our family-run business - our way of saying thank you," she told BBC News NI.
Customers would get 10% back on their card against any purchase at the bar- so if a pint cost £4.40 they would get 44p on their card.
She said her loyalty scheme did not encourage irresponsible use of alcohol.
"If you go into a coffee shop and get 10 stamps and a free coffee, no-one goes in to buy 10 coffees to get a free coffee - its the same in the bar," she said.
"Post-Covid the hospitality industry as a whole is trying recover - while also battling with the soaring energy and living costs."
The law around loyalty schemes is the last part of the major overhaul of Northern Ireland's licensing laws.
The Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Bill brought many of Northern Ireland's rules around alcohol sales into line with the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
In October 2021 the rules over late licencing came into effect, with bars with a late licence permitted to sell alcohol until 01:00 or, for those allowed to stay open additional permitted hours, until 02:00.
That rule change also meant pubs and clubs can operate as normal during the Easter period.