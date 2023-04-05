Londonderry: Derelict hospital fire being treated as deliberate
A fire at a derelict hospital site in Londonderry is being treated as deliberate, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue (NIFRS) has said.
About 40 firefighters attended the blaze at the old Stradreagh Hospital site at about 02:00 BST on Wednesday.
The building has been extensively damaged and the roof has partially collapsed, the NIFRS said.
The Stradreagh Hospital in Gransha was used as a mental health hospital but it has been vacant for a number of years.
The site also temporarily housed Oakgrove Integrated College in the early 1990s until a new purpose-built school was opened in 2004.
The overnight blaze is just one of several incidents at the derelict site over recent years. A fire in 2016 was also believed to have been started deliberately.
'A drain on our resources'
NIFRS group commander Jonathan Tate asked members of the community not to be engage with this kind of activity.
"It draws the resources of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service away from where they need to be," he said.
"We don't need to be dealing with derelict properties that have been set on fire.
"It is a drain on our resources that we could be doing without."