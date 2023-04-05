Stormont crisis: Party leaders meet civil service boss on budget
Northern Ireland's party leaders are meeting the head of the civil service, Jayne Brady, to discuss the financial pressures facing Stormont departments.
Last week, the NI Fiscal Council warned that a drop in departmental spending for 2023/24 would mean large cuts.
With no ministers in place, it is up to Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to set a budget for this financial year.
A change to the usual rules means he has leeway to delay setting a budget.
Permanent secretaries have been running Stormont departments since October due to the political stalemate at Stormont.
The Stormont Executive is not functioning due to a boycott by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is opposed to Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements.
Unprecedented cuts
On Friday, a union representing senior civil servants wrote to Mr Heaton-Harris to say that it should be politicians and not civil servants making any "exceptionally difficult decisions" on Stormont's public finances.
FDA general secretary Dave Penman said no civil servant had accepted their post with the intention of taking decisions "ought properly to be taken by democratically-elected ministers".
Mr Penman told the BBC that any cuts should fall on an "accountable, active politician".
He added it was "not an ordinary spending round" and that the scale of decision making will be "unprecedented".
"The people of Northern Ireland, they will not know what's about to come in terms of budget cuts."
Mr Heaton-Harris has not yet set a Northern Ireland budget for 2023-24 in the absence of an executive at Stormont.
School budgets have been hit already with the Department of Education axing "holiday hunger" payments and certain mental health services.
Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker previously said setting Stormont's budget this financial year would be "very, very difficult".
In March, the chancellor said his budget will mean an additional £130m for public spending in Northern Ireland over the next two years.
Typically, it would fall to politicians in the power-sharing government at Stormont to decide how any extra cash from the budget is spent.