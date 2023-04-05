Hunter McGleenon: Murderer Sharyar Ali has sentence increased
- Published
A man who murdered his girlfriend's 11-month-old baby has had his minimum sentence increased from 13 to 16 years.
Senior judges at the Court of Appeal held that the original tariff on Sharyar Ali's life sentence for killing Hunter McGleenon was unduly lenient.
Hunter's death in in Keady, Co Armagh in November 2019 was the result of injuries to his head and abdomen.
His relatives applauded the ruling, which came after an appeal by Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
Ali from Westenra Terrace in Monaghan town had been in a relationship with the Hunter's mother, Nicole McGleenon and was looking after him while she visited her dying grandmother.
He initially claimed the infant fell off a low sofa and struck his head, but pleaded guilty to murder last year as he was about to go on trial.
Pathology reports established that Hunter had been subjected to a forceful assault, which involved a severe head injury and bruising attributed to multiple blunt blows.
Gambling while baby sat in a car
Although Ali never explained how the wounds were sustained, he told police that he had slapped or shaken the infant as part of resuscitation attempts.
During interviews, Ali, who is originally from Pakistan, also accepted leaving the Hunter unattended in a car while he spent two hours in a casino.
His tariff was originally set at 13 years but counsel for the PPS argued that he had received too much credit for his previous clear record.
It also said insufficient weight was given to the aggravating features in the "overwhelming case" against him.
Hunter's death was described as being among the most serious killings imaginable.
Backing those submissions, the court held that the trial judge overestimated mitigation and adopted the wrong starting point in the sentencing process.
'Unduly lenient sentence'
Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan said: "This case may be characterised by gratuitous violence.
"It is therefore not simply lenient but an unduly lenient sentence."
The court found Ali had no realistic defence to the charge.
"This was a serious case of murder of a very young child where there was an overwhelming case against the respondent based on the medical evidence and the absence of any explanation as to how this child died.
"In the interests of justice we consider that the respondent's tariff will have to be increased."
Quashing the original sentence, the judge imposed a revised tariff of 16 years which Ali must serve in jail before he can apply to the Parole Commissioners.
As relatives of the victim in the public gallery applauded the ruling, Dame Siobhan finished by acknowledging their bereavement.
She said: "We conclude this judgment by recognising the great loss Ms McGleenon and her family have suffered because of the murder of Hunter. No sentence will change that."