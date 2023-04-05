Man appears in court after £300,000 cocaine and cannabis seizure
A 41-year-old man charged in connection with the seizure of £300,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis has been remanded in custody.
Sean Michael Adams, of Lagmore Avenue, appeared at Belfast Magistrate Court charged with possessing Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.
His arrest followed searches by in Carnlough, County Antrim, and west Belfast on Monday night.
Mixing agents, cash and designer watches were also seized.
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force conducted the search operation.
Mr Adams also faces further counts of possessing and converting criminal property - namely cash into watches.
During the brief hearing on Wednesday, the accused spoke only to confirm that he understood the alleged offences.
An investigating detective said he could connect him to the charges but did not disclose any further details.
With no application for bail, the judge remanded Adams in custody until May 3.