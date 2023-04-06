PSNI chief warns of dissident republican disorder during Easter
The police have warned of the potential of public disorder linked to dissident republicans over the Easter period.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne has told a meeting of the Policing Board that the trouble could be an attempt to draw officers into to gun or bomb attacks.
MI5 recently raised Northern Ireland's terrorism threat level to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.
Mr Byrne said the PSNI has made temporary changes to shifts to put more officers onto frontline duties.
In February, senior detective John Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries when he was shot multiple times at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone.
Police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack on the off-duty officer.
Mr Byrne also said resources would be further challenged by the visit of US President Joe Biden next week.
About 300 officers will be drafted in from other UK forces to help out.
The cost of the security operation around the presidential visit, Good Friday Agreement events and Easter has been put at £7m.
In his latest report to the Policing Board, Mr Byrne said Det Ch Insp John Caldwell remains in a "poorly condition" in hospital.
The chief constable revealed that the PSNI has created a "bespoke CCTV viewing hub" as part of the investigation into the attempted murder.
The hub is staffed by 30 detectives who are "working through upwards of 100,000 hours of CCTV obtained through our enquiries".
Mr Byrne also gave some more details about the extent of the investigation in to the gun attack, confirming that:
- 15 arrests have been made, three of which related to a claim of responsibility for the shooting
- 22 searches of premises and land have been conducted to date
- More than 300 witnesses have been spoken to by PSNI officers
Loyalist attacks and threats
As well as the threat from dissident republican paramilitaries, Mr Byrne's report also addressed the problems posed by ongoing violence within loyalist groups.
He said the PSNI is "currently dealing with the impact of a violent feud between criminal drug gangs" which he said were previously linked to the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), a loyalist paramilitary organisation.
The feud has led to gangs of masked men on the streets of Newtownards and several homes in north Down attacked by petrol bombs, bricks and at least one pipe bomb over the past few weeks.
As recently as Wednesday night, small groups of masked men were reported in several areas of Newtownards and police said a number of threats were made to people, telling them to leave the town.
"We have carried out a number of targeted search operations and arrested 10 men at the time of writing, two of whom have been charged, appeared in court and are now remanded in custody" Mr Byrne said.
"The policing operation... will continue to work to stop these reckless attacks which put our Community at risk and have no place in society."
"Set against the backdrop of this demanding operational context, I remain gravely concerned about the stark budget challenge we face as an organisation," he added.