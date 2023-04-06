Newtownards: Crowd of men removes UDA insignia from estate
A crowd of more than 50 men has removed paramilitary insignia from a housing estate in Newtownards, County Down.
Police officers are at the scene at Weavers Grange in the town.
It comes amid several days of disorder in the Ards and north Down area linked to a feud between rival loyalist factions previously associated with the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
The crowd entered the estate shortly after 20:00 BST on Thursday.
The police said there was no disorder but the men, some carrying ladders, removed South East Antrim UDA signage from the gables of houses before leaving.
Supt Johnston McDowell said additional police resources were immediately sent to the area and an investigation is taking place.