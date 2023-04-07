Limerick murder: Man arrested in NI charged over woman's death
A 26-year-old man who was arrested by police in Northern Ireland this week has been charged with murdering a woman in the Republic of Ireland.
The woman, who was in her 20s, was found dead in an apartment block in Limerick city on Tuesday afternoon.
The man was arrested on Thursday by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and was questioned in Belfast.
He was charged on Friday night and is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.
The PSNI has been helping An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) with the murder investigation.
It is understood that the man has been charged under legislation covering serious criminal offences committed in another jurisdiction.