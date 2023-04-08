Newtownards: Drugs and petrol bombs found in Weavers Grange search
Police have seized drugs after searches linked to a feud between rival loyalist factions.
The searches, involving detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, took place in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on Friday evening.
Officers seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs from a house in the first search.
During a subsequent search of nearby wasteland, police recovered a number of suspected petrol bombs.
Police said the searches were part of an investigation into "criminal activity linked to a feud between drugs gangs in north [County] Down".
"I want to reassure the community that we are continuing to prioritise this ongoing investigation and working to bring perpetrators to justice," Det Insp Corrigan said.
On Thursday night a crowd of more than 50 men removed paramilitary insignia from the housing development.
It came amid several days of disorder in the Ards and north Down area linked to the feud between rival loyalist factions previously associated with the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).