Newry: Staff threatened with claw hammer during robbery
- Published
Staff at a business in Newry, County Down, have been threatened with a claw hammer during a robbery on Saturday night, police have said.
It happened at about 21:45 BST on Stream Street.
The man took a sum of cash before leaving the scene.
The suspect is described as being in his late teens or early 20s, of slim build, about 5ft 8in with brown eyes and wearing a grey hooded top and blue jeans.
Police urged anyone with information to come forward.