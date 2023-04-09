Binevenagh: Lamb carcasses dumped in County Londonderry river
- Published
Dozens of lamb carcasses have been found dumped in a river at a popular beauty spot in County Londonderry.
A local photographer found the lambs on Easter Sunday morning in a river close to the Leighery Road car park at Binevenagh, near Limavady.
Desmond Loughery told BBC News NI that it was "unbelievable sight" and more lambs had been washed downstream.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said it is investigating the incident.
"I couldn't believe it," said Mr Loughery, who has a wildlife photography hide near the river.
"I went over and took a look over the bridge and there must have been 20 to 30 carcasses of lambs, some skinned, some not, and it looked like some of the lambs were just body parts."
He added: "I have six grandchildren and if I'd been up with some of my grandchildren, it would have been absolutely horrendous."
DAERA said that farmers are responsible for disposing of their dead animals and not the department.
A spokesperson added that where the farmer can not be found, the responsibility for removal will fall to the landowner or the Rivers Agency, which falls under the Department for Infrastructure.