Randalstown: Arrest after police officer and man are bitten
A man has been arrested after two people, including a police officer, were bitten in County Antrim.
The police were sent to Staffordstown Road just outside Randalstown at about 23:45 BST on Sunday after a report that a man with a knife was in the area.
Officers found a man lying on the ground with injuries to a leg and an arm after another man had bitten him.
As a 41-year-old man was detained an officer's forearm was bitten and blood was spat in his face, said the police.
During the incident damage was also caused to the windows of a house, as well as to another property and a car.
The arrested man is suspected of grievous bodily harm, possessing of a weapon, assaulting police and resisting arrest.