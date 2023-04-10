Petrol bombs thrown at police at Londonderry republican parade

People in paramilitary-style dress prepare to start a republican parade in Londonderry

Petrol bombs have been thrown at police monitoring a republican parade in Londonderry.

Officers were in a police Land Rover in the Creggan area of the city where the parade began when they were targeted shortly after 14:00 BST.

The parade was led by more than a dozen people in paramilitary-style dress.

It ended at Derry's City Cemetery where about 300 people are taking part in an Easter Rising commemoration event.

