Petrol bombs thrown at police at Londonderry republican parade
Petrol bombs have been thrown at police monitoring a republican parade in Londonderry.
Officers were in a police Land Rover in the Creggan area of the city where the parade began when they were targeted shortly after 14:00 BST.
The parade was led by more than a dozen people in paramilitary-style dress.
It ended at Derry's City Cemetery where about 300 people are taking part in an Easter Rising commemoration event.
