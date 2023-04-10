Belfast attack: Man in hospital after being kicked in the head
- Published
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after being kicked in the face during an assault in the Writer's Square area of Belfast.
The injured man was observed lying on the ground shortly before 23:40 BST on Saturday.
Police said it was reported that he was assaulted by an unknown man who kicked him in the face, making him fall to the ground.
They said the suspect then kicked the victim a number of times to his head.
Police said the man also "assaulted a woman who was in the area at the time before making off from the scene".
They said the victim had been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained to his head and remained in a serious condition.