Suspected pipe bombs discovered in Londonderry cemetery
- Published
Police have found four suspected pipe bombs inside the grounds of the City Cemetery in Londonderry.
They believe the devices were to be used in a planned attack on officers after an illegal dissident republican parade in the city on Monday.
However, officers stayed away from the area and the PSNI monitored events from a police helicopter.
The devices were discovered near the entrance to the cemetery just after 06:30 BST.
They have been removed for forensic examination.
A security operation has been taking place since Tuesday morning, but has now ended.
Police said that during the public safety operation on Tuesday, "officers again had petrol bombs, stones and bottles thrown at their vehicles".
Two vehicles were damaged, but no police officers were injured, they added.
Last week, the PSNI warned that street disorder could be used to draw them into a gun or bomb attack.
Monday's parade, marking the 1916 Easter Rising, ended at the cemetery.
It had involved a march through the Creggan area where youths threw petrol bombs at a police vehicle.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said Tuesday's discovery was "a sinister and worrying development".
"Last week, we warned that we had strong community intelligence there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder in Derry/Londonderry, and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police," he said.
"That intelligence played out yesterday and today in the form of disorder involving young children throwing ready-made petrol bombs and other missiles at police.
"The discovery of these devices was a further sinister and worrying development.
"The actions of those responsible are reprehensible and show a complete disregard and utter contempt for the community."
He said it was "absolutely shameful" that the suspected pipe bombs had been left in a cemetery.
Mr Singleton called on anyone who can assist the police investigation to contact the PSNI or call Crimestoppers, which can be done anonymously.
DUP MLA Gary Middleton called the discovery "disgraceful".
"Those behind these devices have no respect for the living or dead," he said.