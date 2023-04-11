Stakeknife: Alleged Army agent in IRA Freddie Scappaticci dies
- Published
Freddie Scappaticci, the man suspected of being Stakeknife, the Army's top agent within the IRA, has died.
Mr Scappaticci, who was in his 70s, always denied he was Stakeknife.
He left Northern Ireland in 2003 after media organisations alleged he had been working for the Army while head of the IRA's internal security unit.
Known as "the nutting squad", it identified suspected informers, many of whom were murdered by the IRA after being kidnapped and tortured.
In 2016, the Police Service of Northern Ireland commissioned an investigation into Stakeknife's activities by a former head of Bedfordshire police.
Jon Boutcher was in the process of preparing a report on his investigation. , Operation Kenova.
The Operation Kenova team has investigated historical crimes, covering murder and torture, and the role of the state, including MI5.
Its report was due to be published earlier this year, but has been delayed.
Last week Mr Boutcher said that a key stage of the report had "taken longer than I had hoped".
The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) had about 30 files related to the Stakeknife investigation, awaiting decisions.
Mr Scappaticci, who formerly lived in west Belfast, was the grandson of an Italian immigrant who came to Northern Ireland in search of work.