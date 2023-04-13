Coleraine: Homes evacuated after car set on fire in 'reckless' attack
People living in a Coleraine street had to leave their homes after a car was set on fire, in what police believe was a deliberate attack.
The incident happened at about 01:20 BST on Thursday in Laurel Hill Road in the County Londonderry town.
The fire spread to the residential property which the vehicle was parked outside.
The car was destroyed and windows at the front of the property were shattered by the heat.
The house and a neighbouring property were evacuated.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) extinguished the blaze before it spread further.
"This was a reckless attack which had the potential to cause serious harm to local residents and as such is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life," said Police Service of Northern Ireland Det Sgt Gardiner.