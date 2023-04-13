Euro 2028: NI supporters' club rejects Casement Park tournament bid
A Northern Ireland football supporters' group says it is not in favour of tournament matches being hosted at a rebuilt Casement Park stadium in west Belfast.
The proposed new stadium has been included in a bid by the UK and Ireland to stage the Euro 2028.
Northern Ireland currently play at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in south Belfast.
Its capacity is 18,500 which is well below the minimum 30,000 requirement.
The proposed stadium at Casement Park is set to replace the current Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) ground.
Casement Park is only two miles away from Windsor Park but the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs (AONISC) does not believe a GAA ground is a suitable location for tournament matches.
A spokesperson said: "It is our view, and indeed our preference, that football tournaments should be hosted by football stadia.
"The Irish Football Association are aware of our position in relation to this matter."
There are a number of major hurdles to be crossed before any international football matches could be played at Casement Park.
The stadium construction has been put on hold due to the absence of ministers at Stormont, and there is no agreement on funding for the project.
However, the GAA said it was confident the new Casement Park stadium will be built.
Stephen McGeehan from Ulster GAA said progress had been made behind the scenes.
He told BBC News NI: "We're absolutely delighted that we now see a pathway and a way forward to work with officials to get the necessary approvals either with an Executive - or with the support of the UK and Irish governments - to ensure that that Casement Park can and must now happen."
Double the cost?
He would not elaborate on exactly how this would unlock the stalled project or how much the redevelopment would cost.
There is no guarantee that the UK and Ireland bid to stage the Euros will be successful. A decision is expected in September.
When the Casement rebuilding project was first proposed almost a decade ago, the total cost was estimated at £77m. Some believe the cost now would be double that amount.
Casement Park timeline
- 2013 - Planning permission for 38,000 capacity stadium
- 2014 - Planning approval quashed
- 2015 - Review of how project was handled
- 2017 - Application for smaller 34,500 capacity stadium
- 2020 - Infrastructure minister backs planning approval
- 2021 - Planning approval confirmed
- 2022 - Residents' group loses challenge against plans
The estimated £77m was made up of £15m from the GAA and £62m from the Stormont executive.
The supporters' group, AONISC, is monitoring the funding issue.
A spokesperson said: "Should Casement Park receive the significant public funding required to allow redevelopment to progress, we believe that Northern Ireland football should receive parity of funding."
The recent redevelopment of Windsor Park was funded by £31m of public money.