Noel Hanna: Prominent mountaineer dies in Nepal expedition
Noel Hanna, a prominent mountaineer from Dromara in County Down, has died in Nepal.
It is understood that Mr Hanna died while on an expedition to Mount Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world.
Mr Hanna was an experienced climber, having scaled Mount Everest 10 times in his career.
In 2018, he became the first person from the island of Ireland to successfully summit and descend K2.
Mourne Mountain Adventures, a guided hiking company based in Kilkeel, has paid tribute to Mr Hanna.
In a social media post, the company said: "There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best, such a great man and one of N Ireland's finest mountaineers."
Mr Hanna had scaled the 8,091m (26,545ft) Annapurna peak on Monday and died overnight at a camp after making his descent, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.
A second climber from India is also reportedly missing after falling into a crevasse.