Newtownards: Multiple cars set on fire in business park
- Published
Approximately 25 cars have been badly damaged after they were set on fire in a business park in Newtownards, County Down.
No one was injured and police are treating the incident as arson.
Police received a call at 03:20 BST on Tuesday 18 April that cars had been set a light at a car dealership in the Lansdowne Industrial Estate.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and PSNI attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.
The PSNI have started an investigation and said its primary line of enquiry was that the incident was linked to the ongoing feud between rival drug gangs in the Ards and North Down area.
NIFRS said four appliances were sent to tackle the fires.