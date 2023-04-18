Good Friday Agreement left 'precious legacy' - Sunak
- Published
The 1998 Good Friday Agreement left an extraordinary and precious legacy, Rishi Sunak is expected to tell a conference in Belfast later.
The prime minister will give a closing address at the three-day event to mark the agreement's 25th anniversary at Queen's University.
He will be joined by US, European and Irish dignitaries in its final session.
Later, Mr Sunak will host a gala dinner attended by political leaders and international dignitaries.
As part of his address to Agreement 25 on Wednesday, he will hail the agreement as "one of the most extraordinary political achievements of our lifetimes".
"Courage, imagination, and perseverance. Those qualities brought an imperfect but enduring peace to a place taught to believe no such peace was possible," the prime minister will tell delegates.
"To all those who led us to that peace, including those here in this hall and those no longer with us - let us take this moment to say to you 'thank you'."
'Create jobs'
It is also expected Mr Sunak will reaffirm his ambition for Northern Ireland to attract greater investment and highlight its thriving cyber and life sciences sector, as well as its financial services and creative industries.
"I will use the full force of the UK government to help you make this one of the best places in the world to start and grow a business, create jobs, train and learn new skills, and attract investment," he will say.
Presidents of the European Council and European Commission Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will also speak on the final day of the three-day conference.
The dinner on Wednesday night will be the culmination of events marking the anniversary.
It is understood a number of former prime ministers, including Tony Blair, will be among those attending.
Also attending will be former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who have been in Belfast this week for the conference.
Former US Senator George Mitchell - who chaired the peace talks - as well as former taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Bertie Ahern, will be involved.
Representatives of Northern Ireland's political parties, the Irish government, as well as EU and community representatives will also be there.
Analysis: Gareth Gordon, BBC News NI political correspondent
Yesterday, Rishi Sunak's secretary of state brought the stick to the event at Queen's University telling the Democratic Unionist Party that the stalemate at Stormont was the biggest single threat to the union.
Today his boss will bring the carrot, praising the Agreement as one of the most extraordinary political achievements of our lifetimes and saying the best way to fulfil its promise is to create jobs and opportunities for young people.
The past week in Belfast has featured a parade of prime ministers, presidents and party leaders, past and present.
Another arrival today will be Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission who, just weeks ago, signed the Windsor Framework in an attempt to finally fix Northern Ireland's Brexit hangover.
The fact that it has not yet lead to a restoration of devolved government is a great, big cloud which will loom over the events.
The events follow US President Joe Biden's visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland last week.
This week the Clintons, who have been long-time supporters of the Northern Ireland peace process, have been visiting Northern Ireland, paying tribute to those who helped make the agreement possible.
On Tuesday evening, Bill Clinton told an event at the Guildhall in Londonderry that the leaders behind the agreement, David Trimble and John Hume, "put their lives and careers on the line" for peace.
What is the Good Friday Agreement?
The Good Friday or Belfast Agreement was a political deal designed to bring an end to 30 years of violent conflict known as the Troubles.
Signed on 10 April 1998 and approved by public votes in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, it is based on the idea of co-operation between communities.
It helped to set up a new government for Northern Ireland, representing both nationalists and unionists.