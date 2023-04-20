Strangford Ferry: Schoolchildren face disruption during strike
Hundreds of schoolchildren who use the Strangford Ferry face disruption over the next seven days due to strike action by ferry workers.
The service will not be operational for a week, meaning commuters will have to find an alternative means of transport.
One principal said four of his pupils will be left without any way of getting to school.
Unite the Union said its members voted to strike after rejecting a pay offer of £552 extra per year for workers.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the offer was a "slap in the face" for those responsible for the maintenance of vital public services and infrastructure.
The strike action began at 00:01 BST on Thursday and will continue until 00:00 on Wednesday 26 April.
Unite and GMB union members within the roads service and forestry service have also begun industrial action.
Strikes impact 'entirely avoidable'
"This strike will have a huge impact on a range of public services," said Alan Perry of the GMB union.
"Workers are demanding a fair pay increase to protect themselves and their families from surging prices.
"The impact that these strikes will have is entirely avoidable," he added.
With a journey time of 10 minutes, the ferry crossing can save a 50-mile drive around Strangford Lough from Portaferry to Strangford.
James Hay, principal of St Columba's College, Portaferry, said seven of his pupils take the ferry.
Three of them live in Strangford, the other lives in the countryside but none of them qualify for free transport.
"Now because those children don't have a bus pass or provision they are likely to not to have any way of getting into school," he said.
"We have three other children who come from the Ardglass area; they get a taxi in the morning and the last we heard is the EA (Education Authority) are trying to see whether or not the taxi will take them around the road [Strangford Lough].
"For those children the oldest child is in Year 12, it will have an impact on him in particular as he's preparing for GCSE examinations."
Mr Hay said he heard about the strike happening on Monday evening.
"We didn't get much notice and we were taken back by just how long the strike was going on for."
Joe McCann, principal of St Patrick's Grammar School in Downpatrick, said about 70 to 90 pupils will be affected because of the suspension of ferry services.
He said these students get the ferry from Portaferry to Strangford, before taking a bus into school.
But Mr McCann said the suspension of the ferry would add an extra 30 minutes each way to their normal journey time.
He added that a bus will now leave the Portaferry terminal at 07:45 each morning as opposed to the usual departure time of 08:15 and it will transport pupils to Downpatrick.
Contingency plans
Mr McCann said the Education Authority and Translink had coordinated with the school to make alternative travel arrangements for students.
"We are delighted that our students can still get to school whilst still being respectful of the rights of Unite workers," he said.
The Department for Infrastructure said it would not be able to provide the minimum number of crew needed to safely operate the ferry service and it had no option but to suspend services during the strike period.
Speaking about the wider strike, the department added: "While contingency arrangements are in place, to limit potential impacts as much as possible, this strike action will affect many of our routine and emergency response functions."
It added that this will affect the repair of serious infrastructure defects such as manhole collapse or potholes, reduce its capacity to respond to flood emergencies and will also affect the response to incidents on the road such as oil spills.
The Education Authority told BBC News NI that it had established contingency arrangements for 20, 21 and 24 April, which have been published on its website, while it was looking at plans for 25 and 26 April.
It added that those plans "may be impacted further by other industrial action taking place during this time".