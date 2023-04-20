Dungannon: A woman who killed a pedestrian in 2019 avoids jail sentence
- Published
A woman who lost control of her car and killed a pedestrian in Dungannon, County Tyrone, has been sentenced to 240 hours of community service.
Lucia Kevin, from Farlough Road in the town, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing death or grievous bodily injury by careless driving on 15 June 2019.
Ms Kevin, who was 18 at the time, lost control of her car after hitting a grass verge on the Quintinmanus Road.
Briege Currie, 71, was killed while she was out walking with her sister.
Aileen Currie was also seriously injured in the incident and spent seven weeks in hospital.
Judge Brian Sherrard said the now 22-year-old had taken full responsibility for the death and injury caused by her carelessness in this tragic matter.
Briege Currie, who was a teacher from Edendork, had decided to go for a Sunday morning walk with her sister after attending Mass at St Malachy's Church.
They were familiar with the Quintinmanus Road, a single-carriageway road with a 60mph speed limit and no footpath.
The court was told it was approximately five metres wide at the location of the collision.
The sisters were standing on a grass verge as the car driven by Lucia Kevin approached them from around a series of bends.
Lucia Kevin swerved to avoid hitting them but she hit the grass verge and lost control of her car.
It spun across the road and struck the two women before coming to rest in a field. Briege Currie died at the scene.
Judge Sherrard said it was clear that Ms Currie was a much-cherished person and her family had been left heartbroken by her death.
He said there was no evidence of excessive speed or that Lucia Kevin had been distracted by a mobile phone.
Kevin had displayed a high level of remorse and had reflected deeply on the impact on the Currie family and wider community, the judge added.
'A case of driver error'
In his sentencing remarks, Judge Sherrard said "these are always exceptionally difficult and troubling cases because death and injury have resulted from an accident rather from a deliberate criminal act".
"Such grave and incalculable damage and loss can never be addressed by any sentence of this court," the judge said.
"In assessing your culpability, it seems to me this is a case of driver error that has resulted in devastating consequences.
"I'm of the view that your inexperience as a driver is highly likely to have significantly contributed to the collision which was avoidable."
The judge added that Briege Currie was a productive member of the community who gave of herself and made a real contribution to others.
The sentence of 240 hours of community service, he said, would allow Lucia Kevin to make active reparation to the community which has been depleted by Ms Currie's death.
She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.