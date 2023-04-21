Thomas McKenna: Ex-GAA official jailed for Crossmaglen sex abuse
- Published
A former GAA club treasurer has been jailed for 16 years after pleading guilty to a campaign of sex abuse that spanned three decades.
Thomas McKenna admitted to 162 offences against 23 male victims, aged between 12 and 26.
The abuse took place at various locations in Crossmaglen, County Armagh, including at the local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club.
He will serve a further seven years on licence after his release.
The judge said McKenna targeted boys and young men, manipulating them to the point where they felt "totally powerless".
She said the psychological damage inflicted on the victims had been "immeasurable" and she acknowledged that no sentence the court could impose would repair that damage.