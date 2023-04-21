Larne FC: 'I've travelled two days to witness title celebrations'
Celebrations have started early in Larne as the town's football team prepares to lift the Irish League title for the first time in its 134-year history.
The County Antrim club will do so regardless of the result against Linfield on Friday night.
And perhaps it is fitting that the Blues are the opponents.
The Belfast giants have traditionally dominated the league along with the other members of the Belfast "big four" - Glentoran, Cliftonville and Crusaders.
On Friday night, Larne, traditionally an underdog, will have their day in the sun.
Walking through the port town on a sunny Friday you immediately notice the Larne flags in shop windows and shirts on its residents.
Talking to the locals, there is a real sense of pride at what their club has achieved.
If anyone can claim to be a Larne superfan, its Ally Kerr.
A supporter since the age of 13 and now a business owner based in the Cayman Islands, he has gone above and beyond to be at Inver Park, even leaving a skiing holiday in Colorado to travel home.
"I went from Denver to Miami, from Miami to my home in the Cayman Islands and dropped off the kids," he said.
"Back to Miami, up to New York then across to Dublin and from Dublin to here.
"So I think it's about two days in total it took me to get here."
It is fair to say the town of Larne has not enjoyed the best of reputations in the past, as Ally acknowledged.
"The joke always was the best road in Larne is the one taking you out, but now you see all the young boys wearing their Larne shirts, you wouldn't have seen that 20 or 30 years ago," he told BBC News NI.
"You walk up the street and you can see all the memorabilia in the windows and it's just nice to see."
In businesses in the town, that feeling of positivity is echoed.
In clothing shop SD Kells, Brian McKay said the football club's success had been a real boost for the town.
"For Larne itself it's a bit of positive news, positive activity, well done," he said.
"It's a boost for the town, all good publicity is good - it gives the town a bit of a lift."
In nearby hardware store Alan Dorman and Sons, James Keenan explained the title win "has brought everybody together".
"My brother-in-law's a die-hard Larne supporter and he worked in England, but he made it home every weekend for Larne matches and that's times when, there was maybe 20, 30, 40 or 50 people at the match and it was dismal.
"Now look where we are - positive for the town, gets everybody together.
"It's a new energy, you can feel the new energy in the town and with the young ones now feeling that energy it's given such positivity and that should be passed on to everybody. It's fantastic."
Fans at Ballylumford Sports and Social Club have been excited for Friday's match.
Bobby Tolton and Melvin Wilson said they never thought such a night could happen.
"I never, ever, ever thought that Larne would win the league - it's amazing what Larne has done this year," Melvin, who has been a fan since the age of 10, said.
"It's all down to the investment, because if I had of said to you five years ago are they going to win the league you'd have looked at me and said 'are you having a laugh?'
Bobby agreed.
"Larne fans never ever dreamed that they would win the Irish League," Bobby said.
"They hoped they would win the Irish Cup, but they maybe thought the league was that bit too far away from them and they couldn't compete with the likes of Linfield, Glentoran and the Belfast teams.
"It's great to see that the youth of Larne are starting to get involved now. Success breeds success.
"It's wonderful for the town, we're on the map now."